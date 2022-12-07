“All I want for Christmas is a win over Barcelona”: Bayern Frauen attacker Lea Schüller on showdown with powerhouse

Lea Schüller has been a key player for club and country, and now she will prove what she’s got in the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Bayern Munich Frauen against Barca Femeni, arguably the strongest female football team at the present.

Per Bayern’s official website, Schüller said that she would love to beat Barcelona so much that her wish for Christmas would be a win over the Catalans “I’m really looking forward to the game, even though it’s of course a very tough task”, Schüller said. “For me, FC Barcelona is the strongest team in the world at the moment. But if I could make a wish for Christmas, it would be a win against Barcelona, hopefully in front of a big crowd at the Allianz Arena. If I could also score, that would make it even nicer.”

Schüller is also aware that a player for the men’s team has been the bane of Barcelona’s existence: Thomas Müller. The 33-year-old attacker is the one person that Barcelona hates, but Schüller said that she’d take a win even if she draws a blank.

“Thomas Müller is also a nemesis for Barcelona, if I recall correctly”, the 25-year-old said. “But I’d be super happy with just a home win, regardless of who scores.”

Speaking of Thomas, Lea has come up with a phrase that she came up for herself: “Es schüllert.” “It’s pretty cool. You don’t really ever get special phrases like that in women’s football”, Lea said. “Obviously, it’s been copied - or let’s say borrowed - from the men, but that doesn’t matter. I don’t mind copying something from Gerd Müller or Thomas Müller (grins)”, she finished with a grin. Right on cue: Müller’s handle for his social media accounts is “esmuellert” for Instagram and YouTube and “@esmuellert_” on Twitter.

Lea’s partner, Austrian professional sailor Lara Vadlau, approves of it as well. “I think it’s great – the phrase totally suits Lea”, Vadlau said.