Report: Bayern Munich interested in €30m French striker

There still has not been a like for like replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, though the club’s front office has not completely closed the door to doing so in an upcoming transfer window. An emerging name: Eintracht Frankfurt’s 24-year-old Randal Kolo Muani — though reports suggest the interest is more long-term.

Much like Jamal Musiala at Bayern, Randal Kolo Muani has been a bright spot for Eintracht Frankfurt, having scored five Bundesliga goals and eight across all competitions. His performances haven’t gone unnoticed, either, as new information from Bild (via Az) suggests Bayern is interested in signing him.

Muani was called up to the French national team for the World Cup by Didier Deschamps and clocked a 90 minute shift in their 1-0 loss to Tunisia on the final group stage match day. France had already clinched their progression to the round of 16 by that point and have since advanced to the quarter-finals where they are set to take on England.

The Bild report suggests that Bayern’s interest in Muani is more for the future than it is for the upcoming windows. His current market value, per Transfermarkt, is €30 million. The 24-year old has a contract with Frankfurt that runs through June 2027, so trying to get him now would likely force Bayern to pay a premium. Frankfurt knows this, too, and can use every bit of leverage for how well he’s done after arriving from Ligue 1’s FC nantes on a free transfer this past summer.