Former Bayern Munich star Philipp Lahm frustrated by aimless attack for Germany

Germany’s attack — or lack thereof — was one of the major reasons why the squad did not advance at the World Cup in Qatar.

Unable to sustain any type of consistency and with a poor end product, Germany scuffled to strike any fear into the opposition until it was too late. For former Bayern Munich and Germany captain Philipp Lahm, the team seemed like it had no real plan of attack for its offense.

“There wasn’t an apparent approach in our offensive play. Germany have four attackers with very good skills in Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Leroy Sané, as well as the alternatives Thomas Müller and Niclas Füllkrug. I would have settled on that much earlier,” Lahm told The Guardian (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Football is all about the details. For attacking that means, for example: how do I penetrate the box without giving up everything? How do I reduce the danger of a counterattack if I lose the ball while dribbling?”

The Müller-Füllkrug debate is one that will rage on among fans for months. For all of the good things that Flick did at Bayern Munich in helping the club win a sextuple, his mismanagement of this German team at the World Cup have tainted his reputation just a bit.

Can he salvage it? Will be around to even attempt to do it?

At this point, nothing is certain.