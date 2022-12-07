World Cup Watch: Robert Lewandowski hints at retiring from international duty after loss to France

France proved too hot to handle for Poland as Les Blues made sure that Robert Lewandowski’s late penalty was not enough in their 3-1 win. The former Bayern Munich and current FC Barcelona striker has carried his team to the 2018 World Cup and did one better this year, but at 34, he could be looking to say goodbye on the international stage.

According to TVP Sport via 90min, Lewy was apparently disappointed with how Poland prepared for the World Cup by playing defensively and said that he wants to feel happy playing for them if he were to continue.

“There’s still a long way to go [before the next World Cup] and many factors influence whether I will play,” the Pole said. “The joy of the game is needed. This will be an important element, even in the near future. Of course, it’s different when we try to attack. When we play more defensively, there is no joy.”

At Qatar, Lewandowski has scored his first World Cup goals, having been shut out in 2018 and crashing out at the group stage. Maybe he could go again in Euro 2024 in Germany or even the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, but like his old teammate Thomas Muller, maybe it’s time to call it a day for your country.