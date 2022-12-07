Germany World Cup fallout continues: Michael Reschke delivers warning after Bierhoff resignation

In the wake of Oliver Bierhoff’s resignation as sporting director of the DFB, a power struggle is beginning for the future of Germany men’s international football. While some are celebrating the changing of the guard, others eye the tumult with more worry.

This is the case with ex-Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke (most recently of VfB Stuttgart), who hit back at the media and at prominent ex-Germany players who have joined in the pile-on after Germany’s unfortunate group stage exit at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup:

Michael Reschke on Bierhoff's resignation: "This flood of completely exaggerated hate was probably too much for him and his family to bear. The way he was sometimes attacked by journalists and ex-national team players was outrageous" [@kessler_philipp, @tzmuenchen] pic.twitter.com/DXpzYRP37Q — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 6, 2022

Reschke continued: “It was not about an objective, fair analysis, but about looking for a culprit and then chasing him through. This probably contributed to his decision to resign. Luckily Oliver is very stable and will certainly be able to handle it.”

As for who and what he’d like to see?

“It would be important to have a complex range of experience, ideally as a player and coach and with important insights into the youth area, scouting and a good feeling for sports science,” Reschke outlined. “The sporting director should be diligent, resilient and speak German, since communication is everything. For example, an experienced man like Michael Zorc would be very suitable. He can only be strong if he has decision-making power and can implement his ideas.”

Reschke took himself out of the equation — “I am totally satisfied with my current rhythm of life” — but tipped the DFB to find a “younger, energetic candidate.”

Whoever it is, one of their first tasks will be to secure a working relationship with the national team manager — if he is to stay:

According to @derspiegel, Flick joined the DFB mainly because of Bierhoff. There was an agreement in his contract that the project would be a 'Flick-Bierhoff project'. Now Flick wants to have a say in Bierhoff's successor, or else he might not continue under different conditions pic.twitter.com/YKkadoRIif — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 6, 2022

Once again, Germany men’s football finds itself at a pivotal juncture.