Bavarian Grass Works: NFL’s going away gift was a new playing surface for Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena — but is it actually worse?

It was...inevitable.

After Bayern Munich’s home turf at the Allianz Arena host the NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks, the entire playing surface had to be replaced.

(Clutches pearls, faints, wakes back up)

The silver lining in this scenario is that the NFL had to foot the bill for the grass replacement and also that the work was completed in time for today’s UEFA Women’s Champions League match between the Bayern Munich Frauen and FC Barcelona:

The Allianz Arena pitch has been removed following the NFL game and a new pitch will be put in place before Bayern women team's game against Barcelona next week. The NFL covered the costs of around €200k [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/6R0IMBT5hK — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 29, 2022

Yup...€200,000 for a grass replacement...or will it be an enhancement? We’ll find out later today as more the 20,000 tickets have been sold for the second leg of the Bayern vs. Barca tie (kicker via @iMiaSanMia):

Over 20,000 tickets have been sold for tomorrow’s Women’s Champions League game between @FCBfrauen and Barcelona at Allianz Arena - a record attendance for a Bayern women’s home game.

Is the grass always greener? These pics from today’s look at the pitch don’t exactly show better conditions. In fact, it looks pretty awful:

The current state of the Allianz Arena pitch [ @oriolalsinaaa] pic.twitter.com/oUeWnv920W — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 7, 2022

After dropping the initial match 3-0 at Camp Nou last month, the Frauen have some work to do. Will there be any pixie dust sprinkled in that new match of grass?