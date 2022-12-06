Hansi Flick’s future as Germany coach uncertain after Oliver Bierhoff’s resignation

Following a disappointing World Cup, the DFB is looking to revamp itself in an attempt to get Germany back on track before they host the upcoming Euros in 2024. First, Oliver Bierhoff, managing director of the national team, resigned after three consecutive underwhelming tournaments. His departure was met with positive reception from the fans, who felt that Bierhoff had long run his course in the past four years.

However, Bierhoff’s resignation could put another change in motion, one which could prove either good or bad. According to reports from Bild and kicker, national team coach Hansi Flick is reconsidering his future. Apparently Bierhoff was Flick’s closest confidant in the national team, and the two had a very good working relationship. Now that Bierhoff is gone, Flick’s future as Germany coach remains open, and there is a very tangible possibility that he too will resign. Flick expressed his regret in Bierhoff’s departure in a statement earlier today.

Hansi Flick on Oliver Bierhoff's exit: "At the moment, my coaching staff and I are having a hard time imagining how the gap created by Oliver's departure can be closed, both professionally and personally."

As many Bayern Munich fans will recall, Flick puts ‘mutual trust’ at the highest priority when it comes to his work. Lack of said trust between him and the Bayern board is what led to his resignation as Bayern coach in the first place. That was not the only time that Flick terminated a pre-existing contract due to trust issues - he did the same as Hoffenheim managing director and DFB sporting director in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Whoever fills Bierhoff’s vacant spot will be crucial as to whether Flick stays on as national coach; that is, if he is not relieved of his duties by the DFB first. Kicker reports that all three options - staying on, resigning, getting sacked - are open at the moment. More details are set to follow after the DFB’s first post-WC crisis meeting on Wednesday.

Should Flick leave his job for one reason or another, the top candidate to replace him is Thomas Tuchel. The former Chelsea coach led the Blues to a Champions League title in 2021, but was sacked early in the 2022/23 season. Current Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is also on the DFB’s shortlist, but Klopp’s agent clarified that he intends to see out his deal with Liverpool, which was recently extended to 2026.