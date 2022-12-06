Lothar Matthäus stops short of telling Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller to retire from Germany

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Lothar Matthäus knows what it is like to be a player on the back end of his career.
When Matthäus analyzed Thomas Müller’s performance at the World Cup in Qatar, he could see that the Raumdeuter was not himself — and Matthäus could relate.
“Thomas Müller is at a certain age and had phases before the World Cup where he was injured. I know such phases. I can advise Thomas to fully focus on his club. He had his best time when he didn’t play for the national team for 1-2 years,” Matthäus told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).
Would a “less is more” philosophy help Müller extend his already legendary career?
Matthäus thinks it would — especially if Müller stepped away from the German national team. Still, Matthäus won’t tell Müller to walk away from Germany, especially if Hansi Flick has plans for the 33-year-old.
“If he wants to continue, he should do it if Hansi Flick needs him. I don’t want to push anyone to retire, the player has to make that decision together with the coach,” Matthäus said.
Loading comments...