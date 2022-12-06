Bayern Munich eye transfer swoop for 16-year-old German winger

Bayern Munich are scoping out the German talent pool to keep their stockpile of homegrown talent growing. The latest transfer target on their radar, per FussballTransfers (via @iMiaSanMia): Hamburger SV winger David Leal Costa, currently sixteen years of age and playing for the 2.Bundesliga team’s U-17s.

The report quotes agent Lennart Müller as saying: “David has made a great development both from a sporting and personal point of view. Of course, we are pleased about the big interest. We want to take the necessary time to make a decision.”

As pictured, Costa has already taken the field in the German international setup in the youth tiers. However, he also holds Portuguese citizenship (per Transfermarkt) and has teams from the Portuguese interested as well — Benfica (who sold Darwin Núñez to Liverpool FC in the last transfer window) among them.

That has to be a tantalizing option for the youngster's development. Costa is on an expiring contract (June 2023) and so the race for his signature is heating up. Can Bayern make a solid enough case for his services?