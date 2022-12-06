Germany players stand behind Hansi Flick, though future is cloudy

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick could be in some hot water with the DFB, but still has the support of his players.
According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Flick and Oliver Bierhoff are both facing major scrutiny, but right now there is a stronger focus on Bierhoff’s role in the disaster at the World Cup in Qatar. Bierhoff ultimately resigned from his position today:
Hansi Flick is viewed to hold a big share of responsibility for Germany’s exit due to his lineup choices, blind faith in Thomas Müller over (Niclas) Füllkrug - thus neglecting the performance principle, inexplicable substitutions, many changes of positions & lack of automatisms.
Despite that, there are arguments for Flick to keep his job after the World Cup. Firstly, the lack of time to get a replacement (only 18 months left until Euro 2024) and secondly, the majority of the players are still behind him.
Germany is at crossroads. The title-winning talent is almost all aged out and the next generation’s biggest accomplishment was winning the 2017 Confederations Cup as a B team.
Since then, German football has suffered. Can Flick find a way to work another miracle...or will another major failure tarnish his legacy forever?
Loading comments...