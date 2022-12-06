 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Germany players stand behind Hansi Flick, though future is cloudy

Hansi Flick’s reputation as a miracle worker took a hit in Qatar.

Costa Rica v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick could be in some hot water with the DFB, but still has the support of his players.

Germany Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Flick and Oliver Bierhoff are both facing major scrutiny, but right now there is a stronger focus on Bierhoff’s role in the disaster at the World Cup in Qatar. Bierhoff ultimately resigned from his position today:

Hansi Flick is viewed to hold a big share of responsibility for Germany’s exit due to his lineup choices, blind faith in Thomas Müller over (Niclas) Füllkrug - thus neglecting the performance principle, inexplicable substitutions, many changes of positions & lack of automatisms.

Despite that, there are arguments for Flick to keep his job after the World Cup. Firstly, the lack of time to get a replacement (only 18 months left until Euro 2024) and secondly, the majority of the players are still behind him.

Germany is at crossroads. The title-winning talent is almost all aged out and the next generation’s biggest accomplishment was winning the 2017 Confederations Cup as a B team.

Since then, German football has suffered. Can Flick find a way to work another miracle...or will another major failure tarnish his legacy forever?

