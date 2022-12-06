Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is ready to go again

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich was among the most devastated of Germany’s players after their early exit from the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. But after taking a few days to process, he’s signaling that he’s ready to get back after it. He wrote on Instagram, via @iMiaSanMia:

We didn’t manage to bring our quality to the pitch consistently. I will need time to analyze everything, process it and draw the right lessons from it. In four weeks at the latest, it’s time to attack again, because giving up is never an option!

Former Bundesliga forward and Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng offered support for Kimmich as well. In a column for Sport1 (via @iMiaSanMia), Boateng wrote:

Kimmich’s honest statements touched me deeply. I know what it’s like to fall into a deep hole. I hope he has the right people around him. He’s a great player with a great mentality. My door is always open, he’s welcome to call me at any time.

It’s good to see this camaraderie between professionals, especially at the low points in their careers. Hopefully Kimmich will be back in high spirits in no time!

