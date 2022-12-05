Did Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt help Italian prosecutors bust Juventus?

Things are not going well at Juventus at the moment. The club faces serious legal trouble, with the entire board having resigned over allegations of fraud and false accounting. Now, according to CdS, a certain Bayern Munich star may have had a role in their downfall. Yes, Matthijs de Ligt apparently played a key role in helping Italian prosecutors gain evidence for the investigation.

Here’s some background — during the pandemic, Juventus announced that their players would take four months of pay cuts to help the club. However, leaked WhatsApp messages from the team’s group chat apparently show then-captain Giorgio Chiellini offering the players a deal wherein only one month of salary would be deducted, and the rest would be paid to players under the table. This is allegedly how Juventus President Andrea Agnelli hid losses worth over 200m euros over the past couple of years. It explains why he was so desperate to get the European Super League off the ground.

The accusations are pretty serious, which is why the entire Juventus board have now resigned. De Ligt and another Juve player — Mattia de Sciglio — were allegedly the ones who provided Italian prosecutors with screenshots from the group chat proving the fraud had taken place. If this is all true, then the final verdict will probably go to the Italian courts.

The funny thing is, since leaving Juventus, De Ligt has been absurdly vocal about how miserable he was there and how much better Bayern Munich is. He’s practically gone out of his way to trash his former club in interviews. Now, if you add this to the list, you get some strong hater vibes from this guy. You have to wonder if De Ligt saw this investigation coming back in the summer, when he left the club.