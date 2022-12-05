Report: Jamal Musiala has surpassed Thomas Müller for starting role at Bayern Munich

According to a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has decided to make a massive move with his lineup and start Jamal Musiala at the No. 10 position ahead of club legend Thomas Müller.

Per the report, Müller will move to striker where he will compete for playing time with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Müller, of course, had a very unsuccessful stint playing striker for Germany where he looked uncomfortable at the No. 9 and was largely ineffective:

Julian Nagelsmann sees Jamal Musiala as the first choice #10. Although the 19 y/o can also play on the wing, the coach is not planning with him there. Thomas Müller, meanwhile, will be competing with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to start at the striker position.

This would be a massive change from the norm at Bayern Munich and would certainly send shockwaves through the team. With his contract set to expire in 2024, it will be interesting to see if Müller will continue on with his career at the end of the deal — and if he does...will it be in Bavaria?