World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanišić misses Croatia vs. Japan due to injury

Bayern Munich's awful run of luck at the World Cup in Qatar just keeps getting worse.

You might have wondered why Josip Stanišić was not dressed for Croatia at the start of its game against Japan. Well, it is because the defender was held out due to a muscular injury.

Stanišić becomes the latest Bayern Munich player to be relegated to the bench due to an injury, poor form, or coach’s discretion.

After putting his name firmly on Croatia’s radar last season, Stanišić had a standout summer for the national team. The 22-year-old really made his mark when he put on a standout effort working against France superstar Kylian Mbappe, but to this point, Stanišić has not seen any action — and is now banged up. At least it does not look like anything too serious for the defender at this point.

Hopefully, it is just a minor ailment and Stanišić is back and ready to go should the Croatians advance.

