Bavarian Fashion Works: A sneak peek at Bayern Munich’s pre-match shirt for 2023

Now that Germany is home early, we can continue to focus on Bayern Munich news. In this case, it’s a leak of the pre-match shirt that the players will use for the second half of the 2022/23 season (Footy Headlines via @iMiaSanMia).

I thought of different things when I first saw it. One of which is the USA flag and I coincidentally look at it like it’s the 2014 kit that the US wore in Brazil. Another thing that it reminds me of is the Pepsi logo when you look at it first time at first glance.

The shirt sort of looks like the logos of the Arsenal FC and USMNT SBN blogs, and the transition clip on a football show on TV. I also think of it as a nod to the 2012 version of the Adidas Predator boots.

Bayern's 2023 pre-match shirt, to be worn during the warm-up before the games in the second half of this season [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/k4OFSr6HNE — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 3, 2022

Yas or Pass?

It’s a “meh” shirt if you ask me. I’m okay with it, but the bottom stripe that isn’t aligned with the others is a bit of a turnoff. Looking at how the red and blue mix makes it more of a USA jersey or even an England jersey, to be honest. If I could get one, I’ll be alright, but I won’t be fighting tooth and nail for it if that’s the one that hits the stores. I give it a 5 out of 10; 6 if it’s stretching it.

Now let’s hear it from you; do you like this shirt or not? What kind of design would you rather have for Bayern’s pre-match shirt? Head to the comments and tell everyone what you think!