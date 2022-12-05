Bavarian Podcast Works S5E23: Who is responsible for Germany’s World Cup disaster? + Can a Bayern Munich player still win?

Well Germany are out of the World Cup, and as a Bayern Munich fan it feels miserable to see how devastated everyone looks because of it. This elimination hits much harder after the disaster in 2018, and it could have serious implications for the club season coming up, especially in the Champions League.

In this episode, Fergus and INNN talk about the following:

How much blame does Hansi Flick deserve for the elimination? Fergus and INNN argue two different positions.

What effect did personnel issues — especially in defense — have on Germany’s performance?

How Flick misused his Bayern Munich core this tournament, especially Thomas Muller.

Addressing the role of the DFB in this debacle.

Should Hansi Flick be the coach for Euro 2024?

Did Germany have a mentality problem at World Cup 2022?

Did Spain knock Germany out on purpose by losing to Japan?

Moving onto another topic — can any Bayern Munich player still win the World Cup? Assessing France, Croatia, Morocco, and the Netherlands.

How getting knocked out early could be an advantage for Bayern.

The psychological impact of early eliminations at the World Cup.

