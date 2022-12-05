Pavar-done deal? Bayern Munich ready to sell Benjamin Pavard

The noise that Benjamin Pavard has been making is growing louder and louder from demanding minutes at center back and wanting a new challenge. Bayern Munich may have given in to the pressure and decided that they will now be open to selling the Frenchman if someone approaches the club and offers a respectable amount of dough. (Sky Sports Deutschland via @iMiaSanMia).

According to the above report, Bayern won’t be looking for a replacement right-back when Pavard signs for another club. The Rekordmeister have enough depth at right back with Noussair Mazraoui as the starting player backed by Josip Stanišić and Konrad Laimer when the Austrian arrives from RB Leipzig.

Pavard has been voicing his desires and it appears that it won’t be met at Bavaria. Many teams are now looking at the 26-year-old defender as a potential sale, but maybe Pavard and Bayern could reconsider a sale as the club might be shorthanded on defenders come February’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.