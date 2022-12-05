Daily Schmankerl: Konrad Laimer considered Liverpool move; Real Madrid scoping Spurs star Son Heung-min; Manchester City to sell Jack Grealish to fund Jude Bellingham move?; Frenkie de Jong’s attachment to FC Barcelona; and MORE!

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer appears to be headed to Bayern Munich, but has strongly considered a move to Liverpool per reports:

A move to Liverpool was “very much of interest” to Konrad Laimer, but the RB Leipzig midfielder will be joining Bayern Munich instead, TEAMtalk has been told. Laimer has been on Liverpool’s radar as he approaches the end of his contract with RB Leipzig in 2023. The Premier League side need to strengthen their midfield next year, so have identified him as a gettable option. However, in recent days, there has been a growing realisation that Liverpool might miss out on the Austria international.

Laimer’s alleged deal with Bayern Munich has created a lot of questions. How will it all be managed? What does this mean for the future of Marcel Sabitzer? Is Leon Goretzka also on his way out the door?

Questions...questions.

Frenkie de Jong’s father, John, spoke to The Athletic about his son’s strong affinity for FC Barcelona.

“He talked with (Thomas) Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain, he talked with (Pep) Guardiola at Manchester City. They all wanted Frenkie,” his father John told The Athletic. “He was interested. Guardiola, very good coach. Tuchel, very good coach. Good clubs, so you speak to them. And then came Barcelona and for Frenkie it was clear. Like Frenkie has often said in interviews, Barcelona is the club of Dutch players. Johan Cruyff, Rinus Michels, Louis van Gaal, (Patrick) Kluivert, (Frank and Ronald) De Boer, (Marc) Overmars... It’s a feeling.”

That feeling, however, has not always been reciprocated — and with that, De Jong is still seeing his name bandied about in the rumor mill:

De Jong’s time at Barcelona has been a challenging one, with the midfielder not always impressing on the pitch and often finding himself caught up in transfer speculation, the latest of which involved both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Would you take De Jong at Bayern Munich if those flames rekindled?

Germany is officially out! Now, who didn’t see that coming?

Japan deservedly qualify, while Spain has Germany to thank for their qualification to the knockouts. Germany however, needs a lot of thought and a lot of changes before the next major tournament rolls in. A team that is a knockout stage regular has now become a regular at being knocked out of groups. How the mighty have fallen.

So is it complacency? Is it abysmal coaching decisions? This podcast looks at a few possible reasons that may be significant to Germany’s derailment as of late. Here’s what we have in store in this special edition podcast:

Germany’s shortcomings, and the disappointing exit

Spain looking quite toothless for large stretches

Hansi Flick’s baffling decisions and stubborn approach

Complacency being a key issue of this German NT squad

Why Japan is a great team to root for in this tournament

Hustle as a Netflix movie recommendation

Some classical music talk: Mozart, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, et al.

Could Chelsea FC tempt Cristiano Ronaldo with an offer? One report thinks so:

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a huge contract offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, but he is also being tempted by the chance to join Chelsea following their summer interest.

It feels like Ronaldo is going to take a six-month deal somewhere with a club in the Champions League and then map out the rest of his career this summer.

Per a report, Manchester City would be willing to sell of Jack Grealish to fund a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham:

Man City would be willing to sell their record signing Jack Grealish to fund the sensational signing of Jude Bellingham, sources have told Football Insider. The Premier League champions are increasing their interest in the Borussia Dortmund star on the back of his outstanding form for club and country. Bellingham is expected to leave Dortmund next summer – and there is even the less likely prospect of a January move – and top clubs are lining up to lure him.

With Liverpool FC and Real Madrid also in the hunt for Bellingham, City might not have to worry about selling Grealish.

According to reports out of Spain, Real Madrid could be contemplating a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min:

It is a very complicated operation. Linked to Tottenham until 2025, negotiations with Daniel Levy will be tough. Thus, the spur president is known for his rigidity when it comes to negotiating, rejecting most offers from other teams. But Madrid already knows what it is to close operations with Levy. After Luka Modric and Gareth Bale, will this be Heung-Min Son’s turn?

Son was linked to Bayern Munich at one point, but if he leaves Spurs, it feels like another Premier League club might be a more likely destination than Real Madrid.