Sarr-y man: Bayern Munich still trying to offload Bouna Sarr

Senegalese right-back Bouna Sarr hasn’t seen much of the field at Bayern Munich, and eyebrows were raised when the German giants decided to sign him after a friendly with Olympique Marseille in 2020. Bayern have had better right-backs and even makeshift ones play more than Sarr. Bayern have been trying for some time to unload the man, but no one’s come forward with an offer. In fact, the Rekordmeister are willing to accept a low fee, probably to recoup some of the funds they used to sign Sarr from the southern French club (Sport Bild via @iMiaSanMia).

Not only that, but Bayern are also maintaining their stance on not signing any player in the January transfer window. Even though Sadio Mané and Lucas Hernandez are both struggling for fitness, there will be no social media fodder in the winter. Bayern have repeatedly said no to a transfer for ex-Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo, who saw his contract with United terminated during the World Cup.