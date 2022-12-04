Germany’s Kai Havertz reacts to painful World Cup elimination

Everyone in Germany share the same feeling of defeat when their team left Qatar early and were fingertips away from advancing to the knockouts. Kai Havertz, who bagged a brace against Costa Rica on the last day, took to Twitter to speak his mind on what happened.

Via Twitter:

It’s taken some time to understand what to say… We’re all very frustrated, disappointed and many other feelings, it will take weeks to process this. Life is about ups and downs and it’s about coming back stronger from this! Sometimes you get the high moments like Japan did who played so well and sometimes you’re left on the other side feeling this pain, it is why football is such an amazing sport. We feel the pain of the nation. Thank you for the support as always!

The Chelsea FC man felt the same as all Germany fans but knows it won't do to dwell on it for too long. The time to the next big international tournament — the German-hosted 2024 European Championships — is only eighteen months away, and preparation for a turnaround will start soon.

Meanwhile, Havertz and the other national team players will need time to decompress before returning to the grind of their domestic seasons. For Chelsea, the second half will be about climbing out of 8th place in the Premier League with 24 matches remaining to play.