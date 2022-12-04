 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A break from heartbreak: Julian Nagelsmann gives Bayern Munich players an early vacation

Time to forget what happened in the last few weeks

Bundesliga”Schalke 04 v FC Bayern Munchen” Photo by ANP via Getty Images

This World Cup is one that many would want to forget. A controversial call saw a disheartened Germany team going the long way back home and the Bayern Munich contingent who were eliminated before the knockouts were supposed to go to training.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, however, decided that they needed to rid themselves of a horrible experience and canceled those original arrangements. That meant that the Germany players are on vacation (via @iMiaSanMia).

This was a nice gesture from Nagelsmann as he could see that the players were clearly hurt (especially Joshua Kimmich). Giving them an early break might just be the thing that the players need to rediscover themselves and heal the wounds from a painful time.

Bayern will need their top players to be in it when the Rückrunde resumes. A massive date with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in the Round of 16 awaits in February.

