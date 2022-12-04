 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
World Cup Watch: Kingsley Coman defends Bayern Munich teammate Benjamin Pavard

Not everyone on the French national team hates Benjamin Pavard.

FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bayern Munich stars Kingsley Coman and Benjamin Pavard have a bit of a bond from their tome playing together for club and country, so when Pavard’s reputation was being dragged through the mud, his old pal stepped up to stop the nonsense.

Germany Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

“I spoke to him a bit after the game. I know that Benjamin is someone who works hard and is very motivated. I have no worries regarding his level. I know that he will be ready for the rest of the tournament and will give his best,” Coman stated (as captured by This Is Futbol).

France, of course, lost its last match to Tunisia and Pavard once again was not in the starting XI. Pavard, who has been very good for Bayern Munich this season seems to have not meshed with manager Didier Deschamps and a few of his teammates as well during this tournament.

France, which won the 2018 World Cup, is still one of favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar even with a scuffling Pavard. The squad is deep, but Pavard’s versatility could be something that comes into play as Les Bleus seeks to pull off another World Cup-winning tournament.

