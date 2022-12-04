München’s Nine? Nein! Thomas Müller could shift his position to striker

It has been a sad day for Bayern Munich and Germany fans as Die Mannschaft exit the World Cup early and club legend Thomas Müller may have just said goodbye on the international stage. The 33-year-old has been featured as a false nine in former Bayern and current Germany coach Hansi Flick’s set up in Qatar, but it proved to be unsuccessful. Bayern, however, have other ideas as they plan to make Müller a striker instead of his usual role behind a striker.

Per Kicker journo Gabriel Stach (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Müller seems to enjoy playing at striker and he may challenge Cameroonian attacker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for minutes.

For that matter, Der Raumdeuter is now taking up lessons to hone his craft as the main man up top. We’ve heard that Bayern are switching around players in their formation; for example, former Liverpool player Sadio Mané has settled into a set position as left winger. Curiously, it’s Jamal Musiala and Ryan Gravenberch that are reportedly tipped for the 1-2 at the number ten spot.

So could this be a sign of things to come? Will Müller get to play off a striker at Bayern Munich again? Or will Müller and Choupo become an either-or proposition for the remainder of the season?