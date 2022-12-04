Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala is not for sale

Club president Herbert Hainer reiterated that Bayern Munich have no intentions of letting the talented Jamal Musiala go anytime soon. Hainer praised Bambi for quickly imbibing the Mia San Mia ethos of the club. He also stated Bayern’s eagerness to help him realise his ambition of being the best in the world (TZ).

From Shy Bambi to Mia San Mia

Hainer traced the youngster’s journey since joining the club as a shy 17 year old in 2019. Praising his approach to challenges and his ambition to be the best, Hainer said “I also like his approach to all challenges, the fact that he says: ‘Hey, I want to be the best player in the world!’ That’s real Mia san Mia, at the age of 19 he quickly accepted it here with us. Last year he was called a shy Bambi – that’s over.”

Hainer went on to bring out Moose’s strengths and what makes him a world-beating talent. “Jamal brings spirit to every game. He has a clear expectation of himself and what he wants to achieve as a footballer. I think that is great. And in terms of ability, he’s one of the greatest talents in the world,” he said.

The Moose is not for sale

Jamal’s been showing his skills in the World Cup but hasn’t really broken the front pages. Yet. Therefore he has managed to stay relatively under the radar so far. Having said that, being a heavily scouted player since his young age, Jamal’s progression is only going to increase the heat in the market for the youngster. With the big faces of the big clubs slowly fading out of the picture, retaining Musiala may be a big potential theme for the Bayern brass.

However, Hainer and co. have no plans of letting their young gem get away. On being questioned whether Bambi is a few goals away from a record transfer market value, Hainer replied “That is secondary for us. We’re not giving him away anyway. He wants to be the best in the world and we at FC Bayern will support and accompany him on this path. Together we can achieve great things.”

This is a bold statement to make after the departure of big names from Munich in their prime. Bayern’s brass definitely face a big challenge in retaining superstars, considering the growing pull of oil clubs in addition to the existing pull of the Premier League and Spanish giants. It is yet to be seen how they plan to tackle it in the future with a stable of bright youngsters in red.