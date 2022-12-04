World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard draws ire in France locker room

Adding to the club’s collective woes during this World Cup, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has been benched by France and drawn the ire of some of his teammates per L’Equipe (as captured by Get French Football News):

L’Équipe have revealed that certain members of the France squad, including Ousmane Dembélé (25) are “railing against” Benjamin Pavard’s (26) performance levels. Pavard started the first game for France but was at fault for Australia’s opener. Jules Koundé then replaced the Bayern Munich defender for Les Bleus’ second game against Denmark, whilst it was Axel Disasi who started the final group game against Tunisia. For now, it seems, Pavard is France’s third-choice left-back.

After France’s opener against Australia, France coach Didier Deschamps was very unhappy with Pavard’ body language and his inability to follow coaching instructions.

While some Bayern Munich fans might feel like “LOL France”, just remember Lucas Hernandez is out for the rest of the season and Pavard will likely be an integral part of the club’s hopes for a Champions League title:

Speaking after the Tunisia defeat, Deschamps revealed that Pavard wasn’t “in the right disposition” to play, but didn’t specify whether he was talking about the player’s physical or mental state.

Having a (mentally and physically) healthy Pavard will be key for the Bavarians down the stretch (even if he is leaving next summer).