Report: Bayern Munich, Manchester United in talks with Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich might not be strictly lasered in on just Sven Ulreich, Alexander Nübel, and Yann Sommer as options for the No. 1 goalkeeper position. Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, who starred for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar is also an option and the club is allegedly in talks with the player’s representatives.

Manchester United is also reportedly in the mix:

According to our information, discussions have also started between the player’s entourage and Bayern Munich. The German club are looking for a number 1 goalkeeper after the serious injury of Manuel Neuer. At the end of the contract in June 2025, Yassine Bounou would have a golden opportunity to integrate the starting XI of a direct candidate for the Champions League. But Bayern are not the only club on the case. Manchester United has started discussions with the player’s representatives to take the temperature. In parallel, the Red Devils are also negotiating a contract extension for David De Gea. The battle between Bayern and Manchester United has therefore begun.

It was just a few weeks ago that we had seen reports linking Bayern Munich to Bounou, but the talk quickly died down. Is the talented Moroccan back on the table?