Report: Bayern Munich still trying to pry loanee Alexander Nübel back from AS Monaco

Alexander Nübel may be back to playing for AS Monaco — he started in the Ligue 1 side’s exciting 3-2 league victory on December 28th over Auxerre — but his parent club aren’t ready to call it quits just yet.

A report from Bild on December 30 has Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić reaching out to the French club to continue talks over their on-loan goalkeeper. This, despite Nübel’s recent comments that appeared aimed at shutting down speculation over his market status in the upcoming transfer window. Via Tobi Altschäffl:

Despite the clear Nübel statements: According to @BILD information, talks between Bayern and AS Monaco are ongoing. Hasan Salihamidzic called Monaco CEO Paul Mitchell on Thursday.

Yeah, this has to be as exhausting to keep up with as a fan as it is for the player and the club. Manuel Neuer isn’t getting better anytime soon, Sven Ulreich has filled in ably as keeper but he can’t be the only senior player on the roster for the rest of the 2022/23 season, especially in the Champions League, and Bayern still can’t be sure what kind of state Neuer will be in come next August.

As for Nübel, it sure sounds like he’s angling for a departure next summer, which could get more complicated if he comes back, plays well, and the club decides it will insist on keeping him. He’s rated €10m currently by Transfermarkt.

And so the staredown continues.