Report: Bayern Munich’s World Cup star Dayot Upamecano rejects extra vacation

No rest for the weary! Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano went the distance for France at this year’s Men’s World Cup. He started five of Les Bleus’ seven games for head coach Dider Deschamps and went the distance in all of them, including their defeat in the Final to Argentina that went to extra time and then penalties.

In view of Upamecano’s extra-heavy workload during what for others has been a Winterpause, FC Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann was set to give him extra time off to get ready for the second half of the season. However, the player himself was not convinced and wants to press on. From Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Nagelsmann wanted to give Dayot Upamecano extra vacation till 12 January, having been the Bayern player who played the most at the World Cup. However, Upamecano wants to be with the team in Doha’s training camp to build on his WC performances & establish himself even more.

Good idea? Too hardcore to go full bore? Either way, it sounds like the manager is going to accommodate the player’s wishes. Here’s to no injuries!