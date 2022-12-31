Bayern Munich officials react to passing of football icon Pelé

The death of three-time World Cup winner and legend of the game Pelé at 82 sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world. Everyone is mourning his departure and Bayern Munich’s front office and affiliates share those sentiments.

(Quotes captured by @iMiaSanMia)

Uli Hoeneß

“I will never forget sitting in front of the television watching the 1970 World Cup and marvelling at this unique player, just like the whole world did: Like he was from another universe. Pelé was a gift - a gift to the entire footballing family.”

Hasan Salihamidžić

“Pelé was the most important and greatest ambassador of football in the world for more than six decades across generations. Football today is mourning the loss of a brilliant sportsman who made everything he did look so incredibly easy. He will be missed”

Oliver Kahn

“Pelé was a personality made up of over 1,000 goals - and much more: he inspired generations of fans all over the world, on and off the pitch. Even people who have never seen him play live know about his unique magic. Pelé is one of the few immortals of our time.”

Herbert Hainer

“The FC Bayern family is mourning with fans from all over the world for Pelé, who will forever be remembered as one of the greatest characters in footballing and sporting history. “When you think of football, of the beauty, the magic of this game, you think of Pelé. There will never be another like Pelé in this world.”

Hansi Flick

“There has never been a better player than Pelé, for me he was and is the king of football. His game was close to perfection, he was complete and had no weaknesses. Pelé scored goals with the right, left, head, with feeling, with power, first time, spectacular. “Pelé could do everything. Not only was he a scorer, he also had a great eye for his teammates, his assists & passes were just as worth seeing as his goals. Football was his best friend and probably the other way around too. Pelé is leaving a void that can never be filled”