Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich among Marcus Thuram’s dream destinations; Joshua Kimmich has been quite the ball winner; The latest on the future of Atlético Madrid’s João Félix; Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is set, will Sergio Ramos join him?; and MORE!

Borussia Mönchengladbach star Marcus Thuram has reportedly listed Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain as his dream transfer locations. In fact, Thuram would be willing to move to any of those clubs in January of the opportunity arises:

Marcus Thuram has 4 dream destinations where he sees himself in the long term: Bayern, Inter, Man United & PSG. He’d only move in January to one of these clubs - otherwise, he’s considering staying in Gladbach until the summer and competing for the Bundesliga top scorer.

Of the four clubs, I think Manchester United is the most likely club to try and buck up for Thuram during the winter transfer window. While Bayern Munich has kicked around the idea of pursuing a striker, it appears that a formal No. 9 hunt will not take place until the summer.

Bayern Munich star midfielder Joshua Kimmich was a monster at winning balls in the Hinrunde:

Most times possession won in the 3rd in the Bundesliga this season:



Joshua Kimmich - 68



Bayern's possession-winning machine pic.twitter.com/omcTatczfm — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 30, 2022

Who needs Konrad Laimer anyway?

Despite some recent reports, Atlético Madrid could still envision selling off João Félix or loaning him out in January:

Atlético Madrid’s Joao Félix is ​​probably at the top of Manchester United and Arsenal’s wish list, but a high transfer fee is not possible for the two Premier League veterans - at least not this winter. According to a report by Marca, his star advisor Jorge Mendes still has a plan to push through a change in his protégé. Mendes is said to be trying to convince Atlético managing director Miguel Ángel Gil Marín to loan his protégé, who switched from Benfica to the Rojiblancos in 2019 for 127 million. Atlético would still welcome a permanent move, however, there have been no offers so far. Perhaps the required sum of at least 100 million is simply too expensive for the 23-year-old, who was demoted from a regular to a noble joker in Madrid. The chances of success would be much better with a loan. As the Daily Mail reports, Arsenal are said to have specifically asked the Spaniards for a loan, but the demands were too high in this context too. Accordingly, Atlético is said to have demanded a fee of nine million euros and the full assumption of his salary for a six-month change of his former prodigy. The British newspaper also named Chelsea as another candidate interested in the talented Portuguese. It remains to be seen whether Mendes can convince Madrid officials to loan Félix out for a significantly lower price.

It has been a wild holiday week at BFW.

There is a ton of Bayern Munich news going on and we have just the platform for you to talk about it all.

One way to get your thoughts in motion is to give our Weekend Warm-up Podcast a listen. On this episode we discuss the following topics:

Alexander Nübel’s hardline decision to spurn an offer to return from his loan at AS Monaco to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich’s eagerness to lock up Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, and Jamal Musiala to long-term deals.

Bayern Munich’s ongoing interest in Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz and what it might eventually mean for the future of the roster.

Is Leroy Sané pondering a move away from Bayern Munich? If so, do you believe that Real Madrid rumor?

Matthijs de Ligt needs to be better in the second half of the season and why Bayern Munich’s season might depend on it.

Some brief thoughts on Andor.

I still can’t believe this happened. Before it went official, CBS Sports leaked the news:

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, sources close to the club have told CBS Sports. In a move that will effectively signal the end of his top level playing career but will ensure he is extremely well remunerated as his retirement approached, Ronaldo put pen to paper on a contract for the Riyadh club on Friday afternoon. The deal ends a brief free agency period for the 37-year-old, whose Manchester United contract was terminated last month. Sources with knowledge of the negotiations say that Ronaldo has already completed the parts of his medical necessary to sign his contract while a second set of tests are expected to take place next week. CBS Sports first reported the $75 million a year offer in November, when Ronaldo was still assessing his options in Europe and beyond. No other serious suitors emerged and this week has seen the Portugal international iron out the final terms of a contract that will see him wield significant sway at the Saudi club.

Then, the club released its official tweet:

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

If the money is correct, that is absolutely insane.

Cristiano Ronaldo might not be the only former Real Madrid star that Al-Nassr is trying to bring in. PSG defender Sergio Ramos could be next:

After Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr is apparently working on the next transfer hammer! According to a report by Marca, those responsible also want to convince PSG defender Sergio Ramos of their project. The 36-year-old’s contract in Paris only runs until the end of the season. However, Marca also write that Ramos wants to stay in Paris to continue playing in the Champions League and to recommend himself with performances at the highest level for a return to the Spanish national team. In Saudi Arabia, hopes are still high. Should the Ronaldo deal actually come about, Ramos could also start pondering. Ronaldo and Ramos played extremely successfully together at Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018. Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr is said to be nearing completion.

Tottenham Hotspur feels like it is getting close with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot:

Tottenham are ‘moving decisively’ in order to win the race to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus after impressing for France in their World Cup campaign.

Rabiot helped his cause with a very strong showing at the World Cup in Qatar. If he has matured a bit, he could be a difference maker for Tottenham Hotspur.