Dayot Upamecano dishes on why French players like Bayern Munich

One of more odd phenomena of late is seeing how many French players appear on Bayern Munich’s roster.

The one question that has emerged through all of the moves, though, is ,”Why? What makes Bayern Munich such an attractive destination for good French players?”

Well, Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano, who starred for France during its run to the final at the World Cup in Qatar, was not afraid to talk a little bit about why players like Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman, and Mathys Tel have been eager to ink a deal in Bavaria.

“Because we not only have a good football training, but also a winning mentality. That suits FC Bayern perfectly,” Upamecano told Tz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Training and a winning mentality, eh? That is a good place to start and the French contingent seems to be helping reinforce the communal feel that is seen in the Bayern Munich locker room as well. Though some of the players do not speak German, they have fully integrated into the squad and helped the team become a singular functioning unit when on the pitch and very close-knit when off of it.