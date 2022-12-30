Two week deadline for Bayern Munich to find goalkeeper replacement

Manuel Neuer’s ski injury has left Bayern Munich in a difficult spot. With the elite keeper out of service for the rest of the season, Bayern will have to finalise the replacement in goal, and quickly, to ensure a smooth winter training ahead of the business end of the season. From Bild (via @iMiaSanMia):

The top candidate at the moment is Yann Sommer. But Alexander Nübel has not been completely ruled out yet. Hasan Salihamidžić wants the best solution especially for the second half of the season. What happens in the summer is secondary to him right now [@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 30, 2022

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Yann Sommer is touted to be the arrival to fill the void in goal for Bayern. The 34 year-old Swiss keeper is an expert of the craft and will be a solid option should Bayern decide to bring him in from Gladbach. Nübel, although not ruled out, will be a complicated solution in the short term. Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić returned early from vacation to sort out the keeper situation and wants to complete the task before the team departs to Qatar for the winter training session and provide time to integrate with the team.

The Neuer injury has no doubt furthered an already complicated situation regarding Alexander Alexander Nübel’s future with the Bavarians. Despite Brazzo reportedly not thinking beyond the summer, Sommer’s age will make the eventual transition from Neuer to Alexander Nübel relatively easier compared to any other hot keeper on the market.