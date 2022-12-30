The footballing world mourns as Pele passes away

Stunning news came in today as Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known simply as Pelé, passed away at 82 years of age. The Brazilian superstar has been battling various ailments over the years, including cancer since 2021, and had been hospitalized for the past month.

Pele has been and will be celebrated as an icon of the “beautiful game” until the end of time. Born in 1940, he became the youngest footballer at a World Cup at just 17 years of age. His World Cup triumphs did not end there as he won an unrivalled 3 World Cups during his lifetime. Yet his legacy is not limited to his World Cup dominance, as his success at club level transcended belief, revolutionizing Brazilian football and becoming a national treasure. As perhaps the key man in establishing Brazil as the top footballing nation in the world, Pelè is deservedly recognized as one of the greatest players of all time.

That will be his legacy. An incredible, remarkable player, a player of such class that words cannot describe his greatness. A true legend. Rest in peace, Pelè.