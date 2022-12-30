Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 25 — Why Alexander Nübel rejected Bayern Munich; Real Madrid wants Leroy Sané; Bayern’s eagerness to lock up three stars, plus ink Florian Wirtz; and MORE!

It has been a wild holiday week at BFW.

There is a ton of Bayern Munich news going on and we have just the platform for you to talk about it all.

One way to get your thoughts in motion is to give our Weekend Warm-up Podcast a listen. On this episode we discuss the following topics:

Alexander Nübel’s hardline decision to spurn an offer to return from his loan at AS Monaco to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich’s eagerness to lock up Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, and Jamal Musiala to long-term deals.

Bayern Munich’s ongoing interest in Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz and what it might eventually mean for the future of the roster.

Is Leroy Sané pondering a move away from Bayern Munich? If so, do you believe that Real Madrid rumor?

Matthijs de Ligt needs to be better in the second half of the season and why Bayern Munich’s season might depend on it.

Some brief thoughts on Andor.

