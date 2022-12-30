Bayern Munich fans panic over Matthijs de Ligt skiing pictures

Ask a Bayern Munich fan what’s the most dangerous thing a person can do, and they’ll put skiing at the top of the list. After Manuel Neuer shockingly broke his leg while on vacation earlier this month, the menace of this one outdoor winter sport has been burned into the minds of fans worldwide.

So when Matthijs de Ligt’s girlfriend AnneKee Molenaar posted these photos on Instagram, Bayern fans immediately went into panic mode. The comments on the post itself are mostly normal, with a few asking the couple to please not go skiing. On Twitter, the reaction was a lot ... stronger.

However, it seems that De Ligt might’ve learned his lesson from the Neuer fiasco and is going to refrain from high-risk activities for the time being. Per Tz, photos posted on his brother’s Instagram show the player in ordinary cold weather gear while his brother is suited up with a snowboard, indicating that he won’t be taking the slopes himself.

Who’s willing to bet that he gets injured on the first day back in training? We never get any luck ...