Report: RB Leipzig’s David Raum out with ankle injury, could miss Bayern Munich clash

It looks like Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer wasn’t the only one to suffer an injury after the World Cup in Qatar with Germany. Per new information from SID as per Sport1, RB Leipzig’s David Raum has suffered an ankle injury while on vacation in the Maldives with his girlfriend. Much like Neuer, his holiday was taken after the World Cup in efforts to rest, recuperate, and regenerate away from the football pitch, but he reportedly sustained his injury while playing football during his holiday.

Bild has reported that the defender has already had several separate scans back in Leipzig and has been told to give it complete rest ahead of Leipzig resuming training on January 2nd. Their training camp ahead of the Bundesliga’s restart is set to take place in the U.A.E, but it is unclear when Raum will link up with the rest of the squad and how much time he’ll have to train ahead of their massive clash against Bayern on January 20th.

At the World Cup, Raum clocked a total of 244 minutes for Germany, as he was in Hansi Flick’s starting eleven selections for all three of Die Mannschaft’s group stage matches against Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica. He was preferred at the left back position over SC Freiburg’s Christian Günter, who was one of the only other natural left backs in the squad. Arguably, Raum was also one of very few bright spots for Germany from the underwhelming tournament that saw them exit at the group stages for the second straight time, and it was also on the heels of getting knocked out of last summer’s European Championships by England in the round of 16. Raum recorded an assist in the 2-1 loss to Japan as well as the 4-2 win over Costa Rica.

For Bayern’s sake, it will certainly give them an added boost of Raum isn’t fit in time for the Rückrunde opener at the RedBull Arena.