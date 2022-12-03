Six Bayern Munich players remain in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Now that Germany is eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage for the second time running, most of Bayern Munich’s representatives are heading home. However, six club players are still playing in the knockouts (via @iMiaSanMia) — a lift to your spirits?

Bayern players in the round of 16:



Coman, Upamecano, Pavard

de Ligt

Stanišić

Bayern have a large group of French players so it’s no surprise to see Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano, and Benjamin Pavard (shame that Lucas Hernandez isn’t here) ready to square off against former club teammate and current FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski’s Poland. Matthijs de Ligt and the Netherlands will be facing an exciting USA team, while Josip Stanisic (Croatia) and Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) take on Japan and Spain respectively.

BFW quick take:

I will of course be supporting all the teams that have Bayern players in them, especially Croatia and Morocco because I want Bayern to have the last laugh — and for Japan and Spain to pay for what they did their match in the group stage. I’ll be backing South Korea as well because after what Japan did, I’m willing to forget how that 2018 campaign ended for Germany.

Who’ll win the whole thing? My money is on Manchester City France.

What about you? Who will you be supporting for the rest of the World Cup? Let us know in the comments!