Bayern Munich 4 - 0 Hoffenheim in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Highlights and recap

Maximiliane Rall got things off to a flying start for Bayern Munich in the FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga, and the Bavarians never looked back. Linda Dallmann and Lea Schüller supplied the final goals late in a comprehensive 4-0 demolishing of a strong TSG 1899 Hoffenheim side to bring Bayern to 7-1-1 on the season — and still trailing perfect VfL Wolfsburg.

Highlights below:

The Bayern Frauen have had their ups and downs this season in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, but this was a demolition to savor.

Carolin Simon’ sublime cross found Maximiliane Rall in behind at the back post in just the sixth minute, and her perfect header blazed through Hoffenheim keeper Martina Tufeković’s fingertips.

The second goal wouldn’t come until past the hour mark. Klara Bühl got back on track with a fizzed cross across the entire defense and Linda Dallmann continued her imperious scoring form by latching on at the far post. Barely ten minutes later, Bühl repeated her previous trick — this time with a softly-laid ball into the box for Lea Schüller’s expertly-timed run.

Then in the 89th minute, Simon fed Franziska Kett down the left edge of the box and the youngster reprised Bühl’s two previous assists with a cutback, again to Schüller.

Not on the scoresheet but drawing praise from journalists on Twitter was Sydney Lohmann:

Sydney Lohmann ist mMn die talentierteste deutsche Mittelfeldspielerin (offensiv). Leider war sie zu oft verletzt. Hoffentlich bleibt sie jetzt mal fit. Heute war sie eine der Besten in einem ohnehin starken Bayern-Team. #TSGFCB — Justin Kraft ️‍ | @justinkraft@fruef.social (@JustinKraft_) December 2, 2022

Sydney Lohmann is in my opinion the most talented German (attacking) midfielder. Unfortunately, she was injured too often. Hope she stays fit now. Today she was one of the best in an already strong Bayern team. Above all, her decision-making is great. Makes far fewer mistakes than other players and instills a unique core belief in everything she does.

Entering the game, Hoffenheim were seven games undefeated in all competitions and sat fourth in the league. Their last loss came a narrow 1-2 decision to undefeated VfL Wolfsburg, and only then courtesy of two Wolfsburg goals in the closing minutes (Jill Rood — 85’ and Jule Brand — 89’).

To mount a title challenge, Bayern will have to keep up the pressure. Going on the road to one of the Frauen-Bundesliga’s stronger and most in-form sides and completely smashing them? That could go a long way towards instilling belief that they can pull it off.