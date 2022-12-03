Jamal Musiala saw no lack of hunger in Germany squad despite falling out in group stages in Qatar

It’s still going to take quite some time to digest Germany’s shock exit from the World Cup in Qatar in the group stages. It’s the second consecutive World Cup where they’ve suffered the same fate, having lifted the title in 2014 in Brazil after years and years of working from the grassroots levels up in Germany to produce top quality talents domestically. The period was dubbed “Das Reeboot,” and many German fans and pundits alike are now calling for a second version of it to ensure Die Mannschaft doesn’t crash out in the group stages again.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, arguably, was one of Hansi Flick’s most productive, consistent performers I Qatar and his goals and assists return overall from the tournament doesn’t do his performances justice (one assist). He very nearly scored in the 4-2 win over Costa Rica, but his second half shot struck Keylor Navas’ left post and we’re now left with Bild newspaper covers of Musiala reduced to tears following the final whistle from that match, knowing that Spain had fallen 2-1 to Japan elsewhere in the group.

Flick has already made it clear that he genuinely felt Musiala was personally more than deserving of progressing to the knockout stages, but the collective effort from Germany over the three matches just simply wasn’t good enough for that to happen.

After the win over Costa Rica, Musiala spoke with the press, reflecting on just how disappointed the squad was for not making the most of their chances. “We’re disappointed, we gave everything. There were phases where we could’ve played better. We, including myself, had many chances that we should have scored. Maybe the outcome would’ve been different,” he explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

Despite how their tournament ultimately unfolded, Musiala said that he didn’t see any lack of hunger from the squad throughout the three matches and in and around the dressing room when he was asked about the collective desire for success. “I think there’s no one of us players who didn’t want to win. his is disappointing for Germany. We always have high aims. We’re seen as a big team & always want to be contenders for titles. Twice out in the groups is bitter. We should learn from this and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

To add to all of what he said, he simply mentioned that he didn’t know if there’d be a big change in the team from now up until Euro 2024 and what reasons there might’ve been for such a Bayern-heavy Germany side failing yet again at a World Cup.

And in case you haven’t listened to it yet, here’s a special edition postgame + weekend warm up podcast to get you ready for the weekend! We look at Germany’s shortcomings, Hansi Flick’s approach, Japan’s wonderful run...and close out with some classical music talk! Listen below or on Spotify.

