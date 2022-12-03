Niclas Füllkrug mulls the good and the bad from his first World Cup experience with Germany

Germany got knocked out of the World Cup on goal difference on Tuesday after defeating Costa Rica 4-2. This marks the second time in a row that the German national team has failed to get out of the group stages.

This appears to have caused a substantial amount of dissatisfaction in German fans, which has reportedly made the players complain about the negative mood and schadenfreude in their home country (Sport1).

As Werder Bremen forward Niclas Fülkrug put it before the game (via Patrick Berger), “You have the feeling that one or the other is a bit more happy about the failure, I think that’s a pity.”

One can find those reactions distasteful, but one thing is certain: something has to change from deep within the DFB in order for German football to become a European powerhouse again.

As for Fülkrug, he’ll prefer to hold onto the good memories instead.

“Every game for Germany was special for me. It was usually only after the games that I realized I had actually scored international goals and that this is something very special for me. I am someone who associates that with a lot of pride and honor,” he said after the Costa Rica game (via Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Still, the exit is a pity, and it will take some time to get past it.

“It’s still hard for me to believe that this big tournament is over for us and that it won’t be coming back any time soon. It’s extremely difficult to accept that and move on,” Füllkrug added. “I have to let all these experiences sink in first. I think when I go on vacation and get a bit of peace and calm, that will do me a lot of good. We have a great team. I really enjoyed experiencing the World Cup with these guys and of course I hope this won’t be the end.”

We hope so, too! May these wonderful World Cup goals not be the last of Füllkrug’s excellent adventures with the German national team.

And in case you haven’t listened to it yet, here’s a special edition postgame + weekend warm up podcast to get you ready for the weekend! We look at Germany’s shortcomings, Hansi Flick’s approach, Japan’s wonderful run...and close out with some classical music talk! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all your support!