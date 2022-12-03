Hot takes: Dietmar Hamann calls for a change of coach after Germany’s World Cup exit

The knives are out for Hansi Flick (Netflix, please sponsor our podcast!) ... Germany do not like to lose, and after a second straight exit at the FIFA Men’s World Cup, the mood is apoplectic.

Bayern Munich alumnus and current Sky Sports pundit Dietmar Hamann came out blasting.

“I think it’s impossible that we can continue with the coach. After this debacle we only have 18 months until the Euros at home, that was pathetic,” he said for Sky Sports DE (via @iMiaSanMia).

“When I hear some comments from the people in charge, I have to say that has nothing to do with assuming responsibility. Excuses, excuses, excuses. It’s time for a cut.”

Hamann then turned his attention to the most recent result — a 4-2 win over Costa Rica that still wasn’t enough. Of course, it’s scarcely reasonable to expect a team to win by the eight goals that would have been necessary in the end, but the end result was still a late escape for a Germany team that could have faced even worse embarrassment.

“Costa Rica had a shot on target in the first two games and we made them look like Brazil,” Hamann lamented. “Everyone does what they want in the team. I see no reason why Flick should remain coach.”

A bit of an overreaction, perhaps, for one of the tournament — and the game’s — best coaches, and a team that has through three games put in a pretty decent shift? The jeopardy of the World Cup is part of what makes it enticing — the possibility that sometimes good teams are eliminated early just on tiebreaks.

Unfortunately, this year was Germany’s turn to swallow that bitter pill. And at least in some corners, it’s plainly not going down well.

And in case you haven't listened to it yet, here's a special edition postgame + weekend warm up podcast to get you ready for the weekend! We look at Germany's shortcomings, Hansi Flick's approach, Japan's wonderful run...and close out with some classical music talk!

