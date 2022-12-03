World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala can’t shake disappointment

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala’s first World Cup will not be one he may want to remember, but it will assuredly be one that he will never forget.

Individually, Musiala became one of the tournament’s breakout stars with his dazzling dribble and shape-shifting movements that always seemed to free him up from seemingly dead-end positions.

None of that was enough, though, as Germany’s attack could not find its groove until it was far too late.

“We’re disappointed, we gave everything. There were phases where we could’ve played better,” Musiala told Magenta TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We, including myself, had many chances that we should have scored. Maybe the outcome would’ve been different. I think there’s no one of us players who didn’t want to win.”

Musiala went on to talk over how awful the squad feels about its performance.

“This is disappointing for Germany. We always have high aims. We’re seen as a big team & always want to be contenders for titles. Twice out in the groups is bitter. We should learn from this and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Musiala.

When asked about potential “big changes”, the youngster simply replied with: “I don’t know, I don’t know.”