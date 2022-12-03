 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PSA Our special edition podcast review of Germany's elimination from the World Cup, plus a Weekend Warm-up, is out! Please give it a listen!

Filed under:

World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala can’t shake disappointment

This World Cup’s effects will linger with many players.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Costa Rica v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala’s first World Cup will not be one he may want to remember, but it will assuredly be one that he will never forget.

Germany Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Who should YOU root for?

Well, the age old question NOW has an answer. SB Nation has developed a very scientific system to help YOU figure out who should get your rooting allegiances during the World Cup. Test the system here...if YOU dare.

Individually, Musiala became one of the tournament’s breakout stars with his dazzling dribble and shape-shifting movements that always seemed to free him up from seemingly dead-end positions.

None of that was enough, though, as Germany’s attack could not find its groove until it was far too late.

“We’re disappointed, we gave everything. There were phases where we could’ve played better,” Musiala told Magenta TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We, including myself, had many chances that we should have scored. Maybe the outcome would’ve been different. I think there’s no one of us players who didn’t want to win.”

Musiala went on to talk over how awful the squad feels about its performance.

“This is disappointing for Germany. We always have high aims. We’re seen as a big team & always want to be contenders for titles. Twice out in the groups is bitter. We should learn from this and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Musiala.

When asked about potential “big changes”, the youngster simply replied with: “I don’t know, I don’t know.”

In This Stream

Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Full Coverage

View all 110 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works