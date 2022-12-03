Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn won’t be provoked by Benjamin Pavard’s public statements on departure

As reported previously, it seems that Bayern Munich and French defender Benjamin Pavard will go their separate ways soon. Pavard has publicly hinted that he will not extend his contract at FC Bayern beyond 2024 with the desire to even leave the club at the end of the season. Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn declared to SkySport that the club won’t be provoked by such statements:



Oliver Kahn on Pavard's latest statements: "No one at Bayern can provoke their departure through statements, especially not in public. Things don't work like that with us" [@SkySportDE] pic.twitter.com/Ybr6tnE2M0 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 29, 2022

Additionally, der Titan stated that Pavard “is a bit dependent on mood. I think he knows what he has at Bayern. We also know what we have in him. We can manage the emotions of the players, which go up and down.”



For his part, Pavard is apparently really insistent on getting his preferred central defense position in the future:

Bayern are generally happy with Benjamin Pavard's performances and would like to extend his contract. The player, meanwhile, has told the club he would be open to stay only if he's played exclusively at centre-back - a guarantee that Bayern didn't give him [@kicker] pic.twitter.com/7yr8zEroKS — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 2, 2022

The kicker report also suggests the Frenchman would be open to leaving the Bundesliga. But he’s far from assured of landing somewhere where he would face a different situation than he does at both club and country: a good group of center-backs and a manager that appreciates and makes use of his versatility.

Bayern Munich is running out of options for the outside defender positions and it would certainly hurt if Pavard left. Lucas Hernandez has a worrying injury recovery ahead of him and needs a reliable substitute. Pavard, who has reportedly attracted the interests of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and other clubs, might be feeling underappreciated in Bavaria, and his departure was even possible prior to the current season.

Though Pavard has been somewhat inconsistent at Bayern as well as the French national team, he can still play a key role at Bayern when he is at his best. What are your thoughts on the Frenchman’s wish to leave?