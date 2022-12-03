 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
World Cup Watch: Senegal coach dedicates performance to Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané

Absent but not forgotten.

By CSmith1919
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Previews Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

One of the most unfortunate breaks of the World Cup happened before the tournament even started.

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané went down with an injury during a Bundesliga match and despite the hopes of many, was shutdown for the entire World Cup in Qatar.

For Bayern Munich fans, there was a lot of disappointment associated with that unfortunate news, but for Senegal fans it was utter devastation. The team’s best — and marquee — player was going to miss the chance to be a part of what was surely going to be a very good squad.

So good, in fact, that they finished second in Group A and have advanced to a knockout round match against a very beatable England team. For Senegal coach Aliou Cissé, the progression to the next round offered the opportunity to dedicate Senegal’s performance to its fallen star — Mané.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to a man who is doing extraordinary things for the country, who is unfortunately not here today. This man is called Sadio Mané,” Cissé told beIN Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Surely, the acknowledgement was appreciated by Mané and there is no doubt that he is hanging on every possession, wishing he could be out there with his teammates.

