World Cup Watch: Senegal coach dedicates performance to Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané

One of the most unfortunate breaks of the World Cup happened before the tournament even started.

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané went down with an injury during a Bundesliga match and despite the hopes of many, was shutdown for the entire World Cup in Qatar.

For Bayern Munich fans, there was a lot of disappointment associated with that unfortunate news, but for Senegal fans it was utter devastation. The team’s best — and marquee — player was going to miss the chance to be a part of what was surely going to be a very good squad.

So good, in fact, that they finished second in Group A and have advanced to a knockout round match against a very beatable England team. For Senegal coach Aliou Cissé, the progression to the next round offered the opportunity to dedicate Senegal’s performance to its fallen star — Mané.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to a man who is doing extraordinary things for the country, who is unfortunately not here today. This man is called Sadio Mané,” Cissé told beIN Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Surely, the acknowledgement was appreciated by Mané and there is no doubt that he is hanging on every possession, wishing he could be out there with his teammates.