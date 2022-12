2022 Men’s World Cup: December 3 daily game thread — Netherlands vs USMNT; Argentina vs Australia

The FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup is upon us. Follow along the day-by-day action in each day’s game thread. The knockouts have begun!

Dec 3: Round of 16

Netherlands vs USA | 10AM EST

Argentina vs Australia | 2PM EST

Four years after ignominiously missing the World Cup entirely, the USMNT are back in the Knockouts. Chelsea FC’s Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna (if he plays?), Leeds United’s Tyler Adams, Juventus’ Weston McKennie, and more, form a new generation of American stars who will look to take their team deep in the tournament. But Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands side will have something to say about that. Will Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt play after his poor performance in their first game?

Elsewhere, it’s the story of the tournament: Australia have overcome all odds to advance. But if they want their story to continue, they’ll have to go through Leo Messi’s Argentina.

TV/Streaming: Peacock Premium (USA, en español); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

If you’d like to check back on our pre-tournament predictions and have a laugh about how badly we got it wrong, we’ve got you covered:

Groups A & B | Groups C & D | Groups E & F | Groups G & H

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.

And in case you haven’t listened to it yet, here’s a special edition postgame + weekend warm up podcast! We look at Germany’s shortcomings, Hansi Flick’s approach, Japan’s wonderful run...and close out with some classical music talk! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate your support!