FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen talks about playing behind Bayern Munich counterpart Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is the undisputed starter and wants it to stay that way when he returns from his ski-induced (ski-nduced) leg injury. Apart from Sven Ulreich at Bayern, everyone else has had a tough time waiting their turn to don the gloves and stand between the posts. Among those players is FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

According to Mundo Deportivo (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Ter Stegen said that it’s hard being second choice if your aim is to be the best and at the same time won’t forget Neuer’s service over the years.

“You can never get used to it if you have personal goals,” Ter Stegen said. “Obviously, I would like to play more but it must also be said that Manu has done a great job for the German team over the years. We cannot forget that or the success he had.”

Ter Stegen aims to give his A-game every time at Barca and, like any Neuer understudy, fight for his place. “I always try to give my best at Barça to be able to offer the coach solutions in case he has other ideas. I am here to work hard and fight for the spot,” said the 30-year-old ex-Borussia Mönchengladbach man.