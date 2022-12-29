 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Bayern Munich still monitoring Bayer Leverkusen wunderkind Florian Wirtz

Another young German that tempts the bright lights of the Allianz Arena.

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are known for their penchant for picking up young German talent from other teams, especially in the Bundesliga, and a player that has caught their eye rather publicly is Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern are still monitoring the Leverkusen prospect despite Wirtz extending his contract to 2027 last summer, a contract that does not include an exit clause. The club is of course rustled by the fact that Wirtz extended his contract, but they continue to monitor his situation nonetheless.

Wirtz is still working his way back to full fitness after a devastating injury last season that caused him to miss a spot with Germany at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Considered one of Germany’s top, young talents, Wirtz would be a major transfer haul for the Bavarians.

It remains to be seen when or even if Bayern will swoop in for the German, but it’s clear that a large fee will have to be involved if they want him anytime within the next year or two.

