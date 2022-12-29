Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala to receive new deal and was voted Bayern’s Player of the Year by Bild readers

Bayern Munich has witnessed an outstanding performance by Jamal Musiala in the first half of the current Bundesliga season. Moose has proven on many occasions that he is a prolific prodigy and, oftentimes, simply the best player on the pitch. Deservedly, he was voted Bayern’s player of the year by @BILD readers as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

Jamal Musiala on being voted Bayern's player of the year by @BILD readers: "Many thanks to everyone who voted me as BILD's Bayern Player of 2022. A fan vote is always something very special. That made me very happy. Have a safe and healthy New Year everyone. See you in 2023." pic.twitter.com/dCvCr6bLaZ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 28, 2022

There is still so much more in store for this young man. Whether it is his athleticism to dribble past opponents or his speed that makes others’ heads spin, Musiala is a joy to watch. As Bayern fans, we can be grateful to have such a player in our ranks. Bayern is working on preparing a new contract proposal for the youngster in 2023 as the current paper expires in June 2026. However, Bayern would love to ink a new deal with Musiala to secure a long-term future in Bavaria.



His skills will surely be needed as Bayern will start die Rückrunde in less than a month. Also, in order to avoid heartbreak on Valentine’s Day against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, an assist or goal from Musiala probably wouldn’t hurt either. No pressure.