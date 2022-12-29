Who is Bayern Munich’s Georgian wonderkid Luka Parkadze?

Georgian footballers are now the rage these days following the emergence of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia at Napoli. For the Bundesliga, SC Freiburg have pioneered the movement in the 2000s by having Levan Kobiashvili, Alexander Iashvili, Levan Tskitishvili, and Giorgi Kiknadze in their ranks, often playing together. Ever since Kidnadze retired in 2014, the league hasn’t had the presence of someone from Georgia. But with Bayern Munich’s new acquisition, the wait may be finally over.

Fresh out of Dinamo Tbilisi’s academy, Luka Parkadze is set to join Bayern’s youth system in the winter window, with the 2005-born having just made his senior team debut in the Georgian top flight in August. It looks like Bayern have an exciting player on their hands.

Per Transfermarkt US:

Parkadze is most dangerous and potent on the ball, when he’s allowed to use his exquisite technical ability to pick out passes with his right foot. He also possesses remarkable strength and speed. Which is why he was used on the wings to make full use of said talents, in his first four senior appearances for his current club. Although the young player wasn’t able to pick up a goal or an assist in his handful of appearances, he clearly caused all sorts of issues for opposing defenders. As such, comparisons have already been made with fellow Tbilisi youth graduate and current Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

After Luka had a trial with the Rekordmeister, he impressed the club who then acted swiftly to get him to move to southern Germany. Bayern’s campus manager Jochen Sauer said at the time of his trial that they’ve been keeping track of him and were glad to have convinced him to join the club

“We have known Luka for some time and have had our scouts keep an eye on him”, Sauer said. “In addition, he made a brilliant impression in the trial session here at the Bayern Campus. “That’s why we’re very pleased to have won him over for a common path from next season, and we would like to thank Dinamo Tblisi and his advisor Guram Kachakhidze for the trusting discussions.”