Bayern Munich Alumni: Jérôme Boateng shuts down Olympique Lyon exit rumors

Bayern Munich’s old boy Jérôme Boateng has had an interesting journey since leaving Bavaria in 2021. The 34-year-old is currently plying his trade in France for Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais and is mostly in and out of the squad due to fitness and off field matters. There have been rumors that Lyon are planning to part ways with the ex-Manchester City man, something that Boateng hasn’t heard from the club directly.

“No one from the club spoke to me or my advisor about it”, Boateng said (via Abendzeitung). “My focus was 100 percent on getting fit again quickly”, he added after undergoing surgery and working his way back to fitness.

Lyon’s coach at the time of Boateng’s arrival was ex Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz, who was since replaced by former France player and coach Laurent Blanc whom Boateng credited for his good spell.

“Since Laurent Blanc has been our coach, things have been going very well for me personally. I always played before the injury”, Boateng said. “The coach’s trust and opinion are important to me, everything else is irrelevant.” The defender’s contract in Lyon runs until next summer.